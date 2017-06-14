Merced College star drafted by Minnesota Twins

Derek Molina was working out in a Sacramento gym when he got the news. The Merced College sophomore was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 14th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Wednesday.
“I had an idea that I was going today,” said Molina, who was spending his summer playing in a wooden bat summer league for the Lincoln Potters. “It was hard for me to focus on working out. A scout called me and told me I was going next. Next think you know, I see my name on Twitter.”
Molina was one of two Merced College players drafted on Wednesday. Right-handed pitcher Evan Estes was also selected in the 25th round by the Miami Marlins. Estes played high school baseball at Sonora High.
Estes is a power arm that struck out 54 hitters in 46 innings this season. Estes struggled with his control, walking 48 and finishing with a 4.70 ERA.
First thing Molina tried to do was call his mom but his call went straight to voice mail. The first one to congratulate him was Merced College pitching coach Nate Devine.
Molina was named the Central Valley Conference MVP this past season for the Blue Devils. He hit .356 with 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He also finished with a 2-0 record on the mound with four saves and a 0.95 ERA. He recorded 43 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings this season.
The Twins drafted him as a pitcher.
“If I have a chance to play at the next level I’m not going to be too picky,” Molina said. “All the scouts that I talked to told me my draft stock was as a pitcher. I’m just happy to get the opportunity. It’s a dream of mine. If it’s as a pitcher, I’m grateful.”
Molina played high school baseball at Atwater High and started his collegiate career at Cal State Northridge. Molina came back home to play his sophomore year at Merced College.
Molina says he plans to sign with the Twins and begin his professional career. He does have interest from four-year schools like Chico State, Lewis and Clark College and Oklahoma Baptist University.
“If everything works out the way I want, I want to sign,” Molina said. “I’m super excited. It’s always been my dream to play at the highest level. I’m young and I have a lot to learn. With me this young, if I can get into the system I can learn a lot. Hopefully I can make it to the top.”
