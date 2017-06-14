He’s not even in middle school. But he already has a college football scholarship.

Titan Lacaden is just 11 years old. He’s in fifth grade. When he puts on a football helmet, it’s so big compared to the rest of his body, he looks a little bit like a bobblehead.
Oh, and he already has an offer to play college football at a Division I program.
Lacaden, a native of Kapolei, Hawaii, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he has received a verbal offer from the University of Hawaii and its head football coach, Nick Rolovich.
Blessed with a D1 offer. Thank you Coach Rolo!! @NickRolovich #Future #defendpriderock #UHWarriors pic.twitter.com/FIbHrsxbBY— Titan Lacaden (@titanlacaden) June 11, 2017
According to ESPN, Lacaden’s older brother, Jake, played linebacker at the University of Nevada, where he overlapped with Rolovich, who was offensive coordinator there at the time. Lacaden’s father, Frank, also coaches youth football and took Titan and several other players to a football camp at the University of Hawaii recently.
While there, the elder Lacaden spoke with Rolovich.
“(Rolovich) said he likes Titan and what he does,” Frank Lacaden said. “We both agreed that he's different, he carries himself differently/ They said they want to offer a scholarship and asked me how I felt about it. I know what my older son went through in the recruiting process and it's difficult, especially with us being in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. So when opportunity knocks, you answer the door.”
At 11, Lacaden is one of the youngest people to ever received a Division I college athletics scholarship, but he is also far from the first kid to get college offers before he has even begun high school. Just a week ago, Lane Kiffin, the head coach at Florida Atlantic University, offered scholarships to Pierce Clarkson, a sixth-grade quarterback, on top of a previous offer to seventh-grade quarterback Kaden Martin, per Sports Illustrated.
And this is not a new thing for Kiffin, who famously offered a scholarship to a 13-year-old while coaching at the University of Southern California.
NBA star LeBron James has also said in the past that his son, LeBron James Jr., received scholarship offers when he was just 10 years old, per the Los Angeles Times. Rivals.com, a prominent recruiting news site, has also included profiles for two 11-year-olds, although those players had not yet received scholarship offers.
However, many of these young players receiving early attention also have connections to college sports off the field. James Jr. has undoubtedly received attention because of his famous father, and both Clarkson and Martin are the sons of college football offensive coordinators.
Critics say offering scholarships to young players creates undue pressure on them and is irresponsible on the part of coaches. Proponents, however, say that the scholarship offers are not binding and that college athletics are too competitive not to identify talent that early.
Comments