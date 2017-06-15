South Korea fires head coach Stielike after loss to Qatar

FILE - This Jan. 17, 2015, file photo sows South Korea's soccer coach Uli Stielike ahead of an AFC Asia Cup soccer match between Australia and South Korea in Brisbane, Australia. Stielike was fired as South Korea's head coach after poor results in World Cup qualifying. South Korea's football association made the announcement Thursday, June 15, 2017, two days after a 3-2 loss in Qatar. It was South Korea's third defeat in the last five qualification games and left hopes of progressing to a ninth successive World Cup uncertain. Tertius Pickard, File AP Photo