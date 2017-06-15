Sports

June 15, 2017 7:33 PM

Mets CF Lagares breaks thumb trying for diving catch

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Mets center fielder Juan Lagares has broken his left thumb trying to make a diving catch and left the game against Washington.

Lagares hurt the thumb on his glove hand in the fifth inning Thursday night when he came up short on Anthony Rendon's bloop single. The former Gold Glover didn't indicate at first he was hurt, but manager Terry Collins and a trainer went to check him in the outfield one batter later.

Lagares left for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fifth.

The Mets have been beset by injuries this season. On Wednesday night, pitcher Matt Harvey and second baseman Neil Walker both exited with injuries that will put both of them on the disabled list.

Lagares played because outfielder Michael Conforto missed his fourth straight start with a stiff back.

