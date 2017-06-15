Sports

June 15, 2017 9:14 PM

Rangers' Hamels set for 1st rehab start 6 weeks after injury

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels is set for his first rehab start since straining his right oblique about six weeks ago.

Hamels is expected to throw 55-60 pitches for Double-A Frisco on Friday night. The team didn't announce any plan beyond that appearance.

The four-time All-Star was injured while warming up for a scheduled start May 2 at Houston. It's the first time Hamels has been on the disabled list since the Rangers acquired him at the trading deadline in 2015.

Hamels is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season.

