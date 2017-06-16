Sports

List of players named LSWA Miss Softball since 1996

Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Miss Softball

1996: Ashley Lewis, Central

1997: Ashleigh Ivey, Barbe

1998: Micah Barbato, Lafayette

1999: Mandy Mullins, Sacred Heart-VP

2000: Sarah Meadors, Denham Springs

2001: Beth Provost, Teurlings Catholic

2002: Beth Provost, Teurlings Catholic

2003: Britni Bowen, Sterlington

2004: Leah Heintze, St. Amant

2005: Kellie Eubanks, St. Amant

2006: Ashley Brignac, John Curtis

2007: Ashley Brignac, John Curtis

2008: Lauren Crane, Vandebilt Catholic

2009: Lauren Wilson, Belle Chasse

2010: Christina Hamilton, Rosepine

2011: Courtney Ivey, Oak Hill

2012: Baylee Corbello, Sam Houston

2013: Baylee Corbello, Sam Houston

2014: Katie Brignac, John Curtis

2015: Tanner Wright, Sam Houston

2016: Bailey Hemphill, St. Thomas More

2017: Emma Callie Delafield, North DeSoto

