More Videos

1:14 Los Banos' Quentin Barcellos is Tennis Player of the Year

1:37 Shawn Bettencourt is Boys Track Athlete of the Year

1:06 Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles

2:34 Merced's Peter Kim is Golfer of the Year

2:11 Merced City Basketball Camp hosted by Jim Harrick

2:03 Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him

5:40 El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

1:44 Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win

1:26 Atwater's Connor Norton on swimming varsity

1:16 Gregori's Andrew Britton talks about winning Sac-Joaquin Section title

2:05 Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win

1:41 Chris Randle's Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp