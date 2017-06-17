Sports

June 17, 2017 7:59 AM

Ajax appoints Marcel Keizer as new coach to replace Bosz

The Associated Press
AMSTERDAM

Ajax has appointed Marcel Keizer as its new head coach to replace Peter Bosz, who left the Amsterdam club after one season to join Borussia Dortmund.

The club announced Saturday that Keizer, who trained Ajax's second team last season, is being promoted and will shortly sign a two-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Director Edwin van der Sar says it was not a difficult decision because Keizer "knows the players, the organization and supports the club philosophy."

Keizer says he wants to continue with the attacking style of play from last season that saw Ajax reach the final of the Europa League, where it lost 2-0 to Manchester United.

One of Keizer's first jobs will be to find a new captain following Davy Klaassen's departure to Everton.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos' Quentin Barcellos is Tennis Player of the Year

Los Banos' Quentin Barcellos is Tennis Player of the Year 1:14

Los Banos' Quentin Barcellos is Tennis Player of the Year
Shawn Bettencourt is Boys Track Athlete of the Year 1:37

Shawn Bettencourt is Boys Track Athlete of the Year
Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles 1:06

Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles

View More Video

Sports Videos