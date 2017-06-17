FILE - In this Friday, June 9, 2017 filer, Chile's Alexis Sanchez goes for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Russia and Chile at the VEB Arena stadium in Moscow. Alexis Sanchez has sprained his ankle in training Saturday, June 17, 2017 and may miss Chile's Confederations Cup opener against Cameroon.
Sports

June 17, 2017 10:44 AM

Alexis Sanchez sprains ankle, may miss Cameroon clash

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Alexis Sanchez has sprained his ankle in training and may miss Chile's Confederations Cup opener against Cameroon.

Chilean coach Juan Antonio Pizzi says the Arsenal forward hurt his left ankle in training Thursday and has only done light training in the gym since then.

Pizzi says the Chile staff is "optimistic from the images we've seen, but we understand and know that the player still feels pain, and that's why we'll wait until tomorrow to decide if he plays."

Chile could open Confederations Cup campaign without two leading players. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has not played since sustaining a calf injury in April, and has been ruled out of Sunday's game.

South American champion Chile faces Cameroon on Sunday, before playing against Germany and Australia in its remaining group stage games.

