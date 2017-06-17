Sports

June 17, 2017 10:58 AM

Kiwis beat Oracle in America's Cup opener in Bermuda

By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
HAMILTON, Bermuda

Skipper Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand have won Race 1 of the 35th America's Cup by 30 seconds.

They benefited from an error by skipper Jimmy Spithill of two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA on Saturday and then survived a dramatic slowdown. Spithill was over the starting line early, forcing him to drop two boat lengths behind to clear the penalty.

The Kiwis' 50-foot catamaran rose onto its hydrofoils and sped across the turquoise waters of the Great Sound. But the Kiwis came off their foils during a difficult maneuver and slowed dramatically in light, shifty wind, losing half their lead.

Race 2 is to follow.

  Comments  

