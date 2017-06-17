Sports

June 17, 2017 12:21 PM

Rangers pitcher Cashner on 10-day DL with muscle strain

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

The Texas Rangers placed right-handed starter Andrew Cashner on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a strained left oblique.

The Rangers purchased the contract of right-hander Ernesto Frieri from Triple-A Round Rock and had him in the bullpen for Saturday night's home game against the Seattle Mariners.

Cashner (3-6) left his most recent start on Wednesday after allowing 10 hits and four earned runs in four innings of a 13-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

The team designated first baseman-outfielder Peter O'Brien for assignment.

The Rangers also announced infielder Hanser Alberto, sidelined all season with a right shoulder injury, will have surgery on Monday.

