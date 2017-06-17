Browns' Garrett has sprained foot, expected to be in camp

FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett listens to his coaches during NFL football rookie minicamp, in Berea, Ohio. Myles Garrett limped off the field Wednesday, June 14, 2017 a scary sight for the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall draft pick sustained an injury to his left foot late in practice while rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill. Ron Schwane, File AP Photo