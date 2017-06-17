New York City FC forward David Villa, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the second half of a Major League Soccer game, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in New York. NYCFC won 2-1.
New York City FC forward David Villa, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the second half of a Major League Soccer game, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in New York. NYCFC won 2-1. Julie Jacobson AP Photo
Sports

June 17, 2017 4:43 PM

Villa scores twice, New York City beats Seattle 2-1

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

David Villa didn't let the rain bother him Saturday, scoring twice in leading New York City FC past Seattle 2-1.

The star striker from Spain scored his 50th and 51st MLS career goals in the second half.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute on a goal by Cristian Roldan. He got free after the ball was deflected and made his way through the water-clogged Yankee Stadium turf to score.

But Villa tied it with a penalty kick in the 52nd. And 25 minutes later, he volleyed home Jack Harrison's cross.

The hosts are 8-5-3 for 27 points in the Eastern Division. Defending MLS champion Seattle is 5-7-4 for 19 points in the Western Division.

