June 17, 2017 5:39 PM

Blake Baggett wins at High Points, tops standings

The Associated Press
MOUNT MORRIS, Pa.

Blake Baggett won the Red Bull High Point National on Saturday to take the lead in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season standings.

The KTM rider from Grand Terrace, California, raced to his second career 450 Class victory, winning the first moto and finishing second in the second.

Husqvarna's Jason Anderson was second. He was fifth in first moto and third in the second. Suzuki's Broc Tickle was third overall after finishing fourth in each moto.

Baggett has an eight-point lead over KTM's Marvin Musquin and an 11-point advantage over Kawasaki's Eli Tomac. Musquin went 13-16, and Tomac won the second moto after finishing 12th in the opener.

Honda's Jeremy Martin won the 250 Class event, winning the second moto after finishing second in the first. Points leader Zach Osborne of Husqvarna was second overall, winning the first moto and finishing second in the first. He has an 18-point lead over Martin.

