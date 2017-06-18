Kyle Larson, left, and Martin Truex Jr. lead the field to start a NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Brooklyn, Mich.
June 18, 2017 3:27 PM

Larson outlasts Elliott at Michigan again

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
BROOKLYN, Mich.

Kyle Larson took control on a restart with five laps remaining and raced to his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, holding off Chase Elliott on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

It was the third Cup win of Larson's career — and second in a row at Michigan. Larson and Elliott also finished 1-2 at MIS in August. Elliott was second in both Michigan races last year, and again this time.

Joey Logano finished third.

Martin Truex Jr. won the first two stages of the race but finished sixth, ceding the points lead to Larson. Truex has 10 stage victories this year.

Larson also was first in qualifying in his No. 42 Chevrolet.

