Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates his solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Joe Musgrove with Mitch Moreland during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Houston.
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates his solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Joe Musgrove with Mitch Moreland during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith AP Photo
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates his solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Joe Musgrove with Mitch Moreland during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith AP Photo

Sports

June 18, 2017 9:28 PM

Bogaerts hits 2 homers to lead Red Sox over Astros 6-5

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON

Xander Bogaerts went deep twice for the first multihomer game of his career and had four RBIs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday night.

Bogaerts had just two homers entering Sunday's game. He ended an 0-for-14 skid when he connected off Joe Musgrove (4-6) to make it 1-0 with two outs in the first inning.

A two-run shot by Bogaerts in the sixth put the Red Sox up 3-2. Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run double later that inning.

Houston cut the lead to 5-4 with homers from Jake Marisnick and George Springer in the sixth, but an RBI single by Bogaerts added an insurance run in the seventh.

David Price (2-1) got the win despite tying a season high by allowing eight hits with three runs and three walks in five-plus innings. Craig Kimbrel allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his 20th save.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos' Quentin Barcellos is Tennis Player of the Year

Los Banos' Quentin Barcellos is Tennis Player of the Year 1:14

Los Banos' Quentin Barcellos is Tennis Player of the Year
Shawn Bettencourt is Boys Track Athlete of the Year 1:37

Shawn Bettencourt is Boys Track Athlete of the Year
Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles 1:06

Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles

View More Video