June 19, 2017 12:32 PM

A's hire Garvin Alston as bullpen coach

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

The Oakland Athletics are bringing longtime pitching instructor Garvin Alston back to the organization as bullpen coach.

Alston will replace Scott Emerson on manager Bob Melvin's staff starting with Monday night's game against Houston. Emerson was promoted to pitching coach last week after Curt Young was fired.

Alston spent 11 seasons in the A's organization from 2005-15 as a pitching coach in the minors, minor league rehab coordinator and minor league pitching coordinator.

Alston was bullpen coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

