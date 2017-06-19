Sports

June 19, 2017 7:41 PM

Oklahoma safety Sunderland suspended indefinitely

The Associated Press
NORMAN, Okla.

Oklahoma has suspended junior safety Will Sunderland indefinitely.

The school made the announcement Monday.

Oklahoma County court records show that Sunderland was charged with concealing stolen property on June 13, and a warrant for his arrest was issued June 15.

The Midwest City native played in eight games last season and had 15 tackles, one interception and a pass breakup. His freshman year, he played in eight games and had three tackles. He was expected to have a more significant role this season.

