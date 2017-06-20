Sports

June 20, 2017 1:36 AM

Injured jockey Frankie Dettori out of Royal Ascot

The Associated Press
ASCOT, England

Leading jockey Frankie Dettori will miss Royal Ascot because of an arm injury sustained when he was thrown off a horse in a parade ring last week.

In a statement to Ascot racecourse, Dettori says he has "been trying so hard to get fit for today but had to accept this morning it wasn't going to happen."

Dettori says it is "soul destroying as it's the most important week of the year."

Dettori was scheduled to have four rides on the opening day, including American filly Lady Aurelia in the King's Stand Stakes. He was also set to ride Ulysses in the Prince of Wales' Stakes and Commonwealth Cup contender Bound For Nowhere.

Royal Ascot runs through Saturday.

