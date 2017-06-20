Sports

June 20, 2017 7:27 PM

Harper kick-starts Nationals' 12-3 win at Miami

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
MIAMI

Bryce Harper started the scoring with a two-run single that extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and Gio Gonzalez pitched seven innings to help the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 12-3 on Tuesday night.

Daniel Murphy had two RBIs and hit his 12th homer for the Nationals. Teammate Stephen Drew had three hits and three RBIs, and Ryan Zimmerman drove in three runs with a double and a single.

The NL East leaders went 7 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Gonzalez (7-1) allowed three runs, struck out eight and won his fourth straight decision. The left-hander, who grew up in nearby Hialeah, improved to 7-3 in 13 starts against his hometown team with an ERA of 2.19.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 19th homer for the Marlins.

