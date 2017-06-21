WNBA brings back 3-point contest to All-Star Game

FILE - In this June 3, 2017, file photo, Sue Bird leads the Seattle Storm out for a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, in Seattle. The WNBA is bringing back its 3-point contest. For the first time since the 2009 All-Star Game the league will have a 3-point shootout during halftime of the game on July 22 in Seattle. “The 3-point contest is something we've had before and I've participated in,” said Sue Bird. “It's fun and great for the fans and players. Everyone enjoys it.” The Seattle Times via AP, File Dean Rutz