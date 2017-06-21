People take turns posing for photos with the NHL hockey expansion team Vegas Golden Knights' new jersey Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas.
People take turns posing for photos with the NHL hockey expansion team Vegas Golden Knights' new jersey Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. John Locher AP Photo
People take turns posing for photos with the NHL hockey expansion team Vegas Golden Knights' new jersey Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. John Locher AP Photo

Sports

June 21, 2017 9:32 AM

Vegas Golden Knights to play first game at Dallas on Oct. 6

The Associated Press

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights will make their regular-season debut on the road in Dallas on Oct. 6 and host Arizona on Oct. 10 in the first home game in franchise history.

NHL teams announced their home openers Wednesday with the full 2017-18 schedule set to be released Thursday.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins will raise another banner Oct. 4 against St. Louis. The Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 5 in a matchup of the only teams to win the Cup three times in the salary-cap era.

The Western Conference-champion Nashville Predators open the season Oct. 5 at Boston.

The Detroit Red Wings host Minnesota on Oct. 5 in the first NHL regular-season game at the new Little Caesars Arena.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year
Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year 1:49

Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year

View More Video