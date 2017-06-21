Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Miami.
June 21, 2017 10:57 AM

Nationals' Scherzer holds Marlins hitless through 6 innings

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has held the Miami Marlins hitless through six innings in a bid for the third no-hitter of his big league career.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner had nine strikeouts and had thrown 85 pitches through six innings, and Washington led 1-0. Scherzer threw no-hitters against the Pirates and Mets in 2015.

Scherzer's first six outs Wednesday afternoon were swinging strikeouts. The first Marlin to put a ball in play was pitcher Dan Straily, who bounced out to Scherzer.

The Marlins hadn't come close to a hit. Scherzer walked Christian Yelich in the first and hit Derek Dietrich with a pitch in the second.

The only no-hitter in the majors this year was thrown on the same Marlins Park mound by Miami's Edinson Volquez against Arizona on June 3.

