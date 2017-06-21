Sports

June 21, 2017

WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. leaves Huskers, may return in 2018

LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska freshman receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play for the Cornhuskers this fall.

Johnson on June 9 was ticketed for marijuana possession after a resident director reported suspected drug use in a dormitory room. The four-star recruit from Calabasas, California, enrolled early and went through spring practice.

Nebraska athletic department spokesman Keith Mann confirmed Johnson's departure, first reported by Huskeronline.com on Tuesday night. Mann, referring to Johnson, on Wednesday texted to The Associated Press, "Currently not on roster."

Johnson's father, former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, told the Omaha World-Herald that he wants his son to "mature" before hopefully returning to Nebraska in January.

