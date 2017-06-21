VALENTI SCORES AGAIN IN CVSBC

Larry Valenti Sr. from Merced picked up his second Central Valley Senior Bowling Club’s singles event at Gold Country Lanes at Sutter Creek last Saturday.
The club had 50 men and women rolling and paid down 12 spots. Riverbank’s Dave Castro qualified first with a 1,005, lefty Dave Brown from Modesto with a 967, and Valenti with a 935. In the step-ladder finals, Valentri rolled a 202 to Brown’s 177 to advance to roll against Castro.
In the championship match, Valenti shot a 232 against Castro’s 215 for another tournament win. The win was good for $195, Castro $170, and Brown $145. This makes two championship wins this year for Valenti. In March he took the singles championship at West Lane Bowl in Stockton.
On the calendar for the club in July is a singles event at Yosemite Lanes in Modesto on Saturday, July 15 with a 1 p.m. start time.
Shooting stars
In the Jubilee leagues, Adam Adrino finished with a 256-227-228 for a 711. Dennis Gray finished with a 705. Greg Bennett posted a 622. Stephanie Thompson was on fire with a 270 game. Matt Mazon had a 277 for a 744.
The 12th annual Vanessa Brown Regional
The Annual Vanessa Brown Homes PBA Western Regional and pro-am will be held on June 30 and July 1 at Yosemite Lanes in Modesto. A host of PBA Bowlers will be in town for the event featuring Michael Haugen Jr., and Chris Warren from the Northwest who recently placed in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S Open in Vegas for $1,800.
The tourney has three no-tap divisions with a senior division with a guaranteed first place money of $250, adult division with its guarantee of $300, and the junior division with a guaranteed $100 scholarship.
All divisions are 9-pin no-tap with you roll with a different pro each game. Bowlers will use their 2016-17 average. Entry fees are $25 for seniors, $40 for adults, and $20 for the junior division. If you need more information on this tournament, contact Wayne Garber at (209) 524-9161. Last year we had Lee Almedia taking first place in the adult division.
Three on a Team Results
Another successful tournament was held last Sunday by our Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club as twenty three teams took to the lanes at Bellevue Bowl. Coming out on top was the team of Jason Pires, Debbie Taliafero, and Jim Taliafero with a team total of 1,756 to earn $80 each.
In second was Aura Pires, LaDonna Stone, and Larry Stone with a 1,723 for $68 each. Third place was the team of Susan Dvorak, April Quinonez, and Tosh Kajioka with a 1,705 for $55, and taking fourth were Jamie Korte, Justine Korte, and Robert Protzman rolling a 1,701 for $47 each.
Next up for the club will be their Scotch Doubles Tournament on Sunday, July 9 at Bellevue Bowl.
Yosemite 50 & Older
Our Bellevue Bowl bunch made a good showing last Friday afternoon at Yosemite Lanes during their 50 & older senior no-tap. In the first high game pot LaDonna Stone, Janie Schropp, and Ed Huddleston made some cash. In the second high game pot was again Stone and Huddleston. The third high game again was Huddleston, T.J. Rowen, and Leo Gonzales with a few dollars.
Taking first in the women’s overall series with a 893 was Stone and $45 in her pocket, T.J. Rowen, and Julie Egleston also cashed. In the men’s overall series was Huddleston taking first with games of 266-266-263 for a 795 scratch and a 936 with handicap good for $55 total and Gonzales in third for $35. The next 50 & older senior no-tap will be on Friday, July 21 at 1 p.m. at Yosemite Lanes.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
