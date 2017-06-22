Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Seattle.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren AP Photo
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren AP Photo

Sports

June 22, 2017 3:13 AM

Verlander loses no-hit bid on bunt, Scherzer on bouncer

The Associated Press

Hours after Max Scherzer lost his no-hit try on a bouncer that got away, Justin Verlander's bid for a perfect game got broken up by a bunt.

Only five pitchers in major league history have thrown three or more no-hitters. Scherzer and Verlander both got within range of joining them Wednesday.

Verlander shut down Seattle until speedy Jarrod Dyson beat out a drag bunt for a single with one out in the sixth inning. The ball got past Verlander, and the Detroit ace glanced at Dyson as he streaked past first base. The Tigers led 4-0 at the time.

"I was just trying to get something going," Dyson said after the Mariners rallied for a 7-5 victory. "The guy was having a perfect game on us. I'm not just going to keep going up there hacking at him. I know how our matchups have been in the past. He always wins the battle, so I had to just try to play my game and I was able to get down a good bunt."

Verlander faltered after that and was pulled with a 4-3 lead. He gave up four hits and struck out 11 while throwing 110 pitches in 5 2/3 innings.

The right-hander had no problem with Dyson bunting to break up the gem.

"It was a perfect bunt," Verlander said. "That's part of his game. I don't think it was quite too late, given the situation, to bunt, especially being as how that's a major part of what he does. I really didn't have any issues with it. It wasn't like I got upset about it."

Scherzer held Miami without a hit until A.J. Ellis got an infield single with one out in the eighth inning. The comebacker glanced off Scherzer's glove, and Washington wound up losing 2-1.

"I thought I had caught it," Scherzer said. "When I looked at the glove, it was empty."

Nolan Ryan threw a record seven no-hitters and Sandy Koufax had four. Bob Feller, Cy Young and 1880s pitcher Larry Corcoran each pitched three.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year
Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year 1:49

Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year

View More Video