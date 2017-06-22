Germany's Leon Goretzka, left, is booked by referee Mark Geiger during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Australia and Germany, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Monday, June 19, 2017.
Sports

June 22, 2017 9:30 AM

Geiger, Marrufo, Villarreal picked as Gold Cup referees

The Associated Press
MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Mark Geiger, who three years ago became the first American to referee a knockout stage match at the World Cup, is among 17 referees picked for next month's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Americans Jair Marrufo and Armando Villarreal also were announced Thursday for the 12-nation tournament, which runs from July 7-26 in various U.S. cities.

Geiger, who is from New Jersey, was a referee for France's 2-0 win over Nigeria in the round of 16.

Three each were picked from Mexico (Roberto Garcia, Fernando Guerrero and Cesar Ramos) and Honduras (Melvin Matamoros, Oscar Moncada and Hector Rodriguez).

Two will come from Costa Rica: Henry Bejarano and Ricardo Montero.

Others picked for the tournament are Joel Aguilar (El Salvador), Drew Fischer (Canada), Walter Lopez (Guatemala), Yadel Martinez (Cuba), John Pitti (Panama) and Kimbell Ward (St. Kitts and Nevis).

