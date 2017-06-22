Game on ... and on: 11-day hockey marathon set for Buffalo

Players line up prior to a hockey game Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. From the opening faceoff Thursday night to the final whistle set for the morning of July 3, a group of 40 mostly 40-something Buffalonians will be on the ice playing one continuous game spanning 11 days--or 251 hours, to be exact. Their goal is to raise $1 million for cancer research and break the Guinness World Record mark of 250 hours, 3 minutes, 20 seconds set during an outdoor game in Alberta in 2015. Jeffrey T. Barnes AP Photo