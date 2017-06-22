Frank Kush, coach who built ASU into powerhouse, dies at 88

FILE- In this Dec. 6, 2010, file photo, Hall of Fame football coach Frank Kush, left, speaks to former Marshall University coach Jack Lengyel at the 2010 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year press conference in New York. Kush, the fearsome coach who transformed Arizona State from a backwater football program into a powerhouse, has died, Arizona State confirmed Thursday, June 22, 2017. He was 88. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo