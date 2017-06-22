Sports

June 22, 2017 6:13 PM

Heat take Kentucky's Bam Adebayo at No. 14 in NBA draft

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI

The Miami Heat have selected Kentucky's Bam Adebayo with the No. 14 pick in the NBA draft.

Adebayo shot 60 percent in his lone college season, averaging 13.0 points and a team-best 8.0 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10, 243-pounder was a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school, then was an All-SEC second-team pick this past season.

Adebayo becomes only the second lottery pick for the Heat in the last nine drafts, the other being No. 10 Justise Winslow in 2015. He was the third Kentucky player taken in the first 14 picks of this draft.

The Heat went 41-41 last season, missing the playoffs despite winning 30 of their final 41 games.

