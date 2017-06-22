Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais embraces starting pitcher Andrew Moore in the dugout after Moore finished throwing in the top of the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Seattle.
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais embraces starting pitcher Andrew Moore in the dugout after Moore finished throwing in the top of the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP Photo
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais embraces starting pitcher Andrew Moore in the dugout after Moore finished throwing in the top of the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP Photo

Sports

June 22, 2017 10:24 PM

Cano HRs twice, Moore wins debut as Mariners top Tigers 9-6

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press
SEATTLE

Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Cano's seventh-inning grand slam off Francisco Rodriguez, his 13th homer, put the Mariners up 9-3. His two-run shot off Daniel Norris (4-5) in the third staked Moore to a 5-1 lead.

Moore (1-0), a surprise call-up Wednesday from Triple-A Tacoma, allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings. The 23-year-old right-hander, a second-round pick in 2015 out of Oregon State, struck out four and walked none. He began the season in Double-A, then went 3-1 in eight starts at Tacoma.

The Mariners moved above .500 for the first time this season at 38-37.

Detroit got within three runs at 9-6 in the eighth with four consecutive two-out hits against Max Povse, also making his debut. Tony Zych got the final out of the eighth and Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year
Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year 1:49

Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos