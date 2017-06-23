Sports

Reno doctor awaiting drug trial accused of 2nd death

The Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

A Nevada doctor awaiting trial on charges accusing him of writing an illegal painkiller prescription resulting in the death of a former University of Nevada football player is now accused of causing a second death.

Dr. Robert Rand is scheduled to appear in federal court in Reno on Friday.

Prosecutors unsealed a new grand jury indictment Thursday that provides no details but says the other death occurred as recently as August 2015. The victim is identified only by initials, "D.C.-Z."

The other victim was identified only as "M.Y." But Michael Yenick's parents have filed a wrongful death suit accusing Rand of causing his death in October 2015.

Rand has been jailed without bail since he and eight others were arrested in a federal drug raid in May 2016.

His lawyer couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

