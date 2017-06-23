Sochi club withdraws from league in blow to World Cup plans

FILE - This Wednesday, March 1, 2017 file photo shows an inside view of the Fisht Olympic stadium which will host some 2018 World Cup matches, in Sochi, Russia. The Russian city of Sochi's only professional soccer club says it's withdrawing from the league, in a move which calls World Cup legacy plans into question. FC Sochi says in a website statement that it's "taking a break" to rethink its strategy but plans to return in the 2018-19 season. It didn't mention any deal with Russian football authorities, who would need to approve any return. Artur Lebedev, File AP Phoro