Mexico's and New Zeland's players fight during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and New Zealand, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Mexico's and New Zeland's players fight during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and New Zealand, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Martin Meissner AP Photo
Mexico's and New Zeland's players fight during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Mexico and New Zealand, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Martin Meissner AP Photo

Sports

June 23, 2017 4:34 AM

FIFA takes no further action on Mexico-New Zealand clashes

The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

FIFA will not intervene after reviewing two volatile clashes between New Zealand and Mexico players and coaches.

FIFA says "it has been verified that there are no grounds for any disciplinary action to be taken."

Tempers flared in a running brawl late in Mexico's 2-1 comeback win on Wednesday in Sochi.

Three players were shown yellow cards after match officials paused the game to review video.

Replays showed at least one other player went unpunished after running into the melee to strike an opponent in the head.

In the first half, Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio was caught on the TV broadcast aiming a verbal obscenity at New Zealand coaching staff.

Osorio later apologized for the profanity provoked when New Zealand continued an attack as a Mexico player appeared injured.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year
Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year 1:49

Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos