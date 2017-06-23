Coyotes get D Niklas Hjalmarsson in trade with Blackhawks

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson 4), of Sweden, skates with the the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, in Chicago. The Arizona Coyotes have acquired Hjalmarsson in a trade with the Blackhawks. The 30-year-old Hjalmarsson had spent his entire 10-year career with Chicago, helping the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles.