Blackhawks deal Panarin and Hjalmarsson, get Saad back

FILE - At left, in an Oct. 14, 2016, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin 72), of Russia, plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Nashville, Tenn. At right, in a Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Saad works against the Carolina Hurricanes during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. The Blackhawks have re-acquired forward Brandon Saad in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, parting with top young forward Artemi Panarin to complete the blockbuster deal.