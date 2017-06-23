Lagergren, Stalter lead at BMW International Open

Sports

Joakim Lagergren and Joel Stalter took the lead at the BMW International Open at 9 under at the midway point Friday, one stroke ahead of former champions Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson.

Lagergren (66) had eight birdies and two bogeys for a 6 under in the second round. Stalter (68) soon joined him for a share of the lead. Both are bidding for their first European Tour title.

Garcia (70) was on course for the lead but bogeys on the 14th and 17th set the Masters champion back before he finished with his fourth birdie.

Stenson, the defending champion, went one better with a 69 as he joined Garcia, Richard Bland, Rikard Karlberg and Thomas Detry at 8-under.

