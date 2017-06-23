San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Friday, June 23, 2017.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Friday, June 23, 2017. Alex Gallardo AP Photo
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego, Friday, June 23, 2017. Alex Gallardo AP Photo

Sports

June 23, 2017 10:14 PM

Perdomo, Hedges lead Padres past Tigers 1-0

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Luis Perdomo pitched two-hit ball over six innings, Austin Hedges had an RBI double and the San Diego Padres handed the Detroit Tigers their seventh straight loss, 1-0 on Friday night.

Perdomo (2-4) outworked Detroit's Michael Fulmer and did not allow a hit until the fifth. Perdomo struck out six and walked five in his first scoreless outing of the season.

Hedges doubled to the right-center gap in the second to drive home Cory Spangenberg, who reached base three times against Fulmer (6-6). It was Hedges' first at-bat since a collision at home plate with the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo that sidelined the catcher for two games.

Brad Hand pitched a scoreless eighth and Brandon Maurer retired the side in the ninth for his 14th save.

Fulmer allowed one run on two hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

Manager Brad Ausmus was ejected from the game for arguing a swinging strike call by first base umpire Jordan Baker.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: INF Nicholas Castellanos was scratched from the starting lineup with lower back tightness. ... Placed OF Alex Presley on the 7-day concussion disabled list. ... Recalled RHP Bruce Rondon from Triple-A Toledo.

Padres: INF Yangervis Solarte was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. ... RHP Miguel Diaz went on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right forearm, ... Reinstated C Hector Sanchez from the 10-day disabled list and recalled INF Carlos Asuaje from Triple-A El Paso. ... OF Alex Dickerson will have back surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 7.90) takes the mound in the second game of the series. Sanchez will be making his second start of the season after pitching predominantly out of the bullpen for Detroit and following a stint in Triple-A Toledo.

Padres: Rookie RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 7.50) will make the start for San Diego, following a career-high 12 strikeout performance last time out in Milwaukee.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year
Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year 1:49

Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos