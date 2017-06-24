Chile's Pablo Hernandez, right, and Germany's Leon Goretzka vie for the ball during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Chile, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Chile's Pablo Hernandez, right, and Germany's Leon Goretzka vie for the ball during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Chile, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Sergei Grits AP Photo
Chile's Pablo Hernandez, right, and Germany's Leon Goretzka vie for the ball during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Chile, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Sergei Grits AP Photo

Sports

June 24, 2017 4:51 AM

Germany coach Loew offers advice to Goretzka on club career

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer
SOCHI, Russia

Germany coach Joachim Loew says he has offered Leon Goretzka advice on his club future as the midfielder is linked with a move away from Schalke.

The 22-year-old Goretzka, who has a year remaining on his Schalke contract, has put in strong performances as part of an inexperienced Germany side at the Confederations Cup.

Loew says he's had long conversations with Goretzka about "different possible scenarios" in his career.

Through a translator, Loew says he "wanted to know what (Goretzka) was thinking and what kind of opportunities he envisaged. I certainly spoke my mind."

Loew isn't ready to discuss the details.

Goretzka says when there are facts he will be "publicizing them and what my decision is." For now, Goretzka says "there is no news" on his club career.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year
Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year 1:49

Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos