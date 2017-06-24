Switzerland's Roger Federer competes during the match against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Gerry Weber Open tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
June 24, 2017 6:16 AM

Federer beats Khachanov to advance to his 11th Halle final

The Associated Press
HALLE, Germany

Roger Federer defeated Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (5) to advance to the final of the Gerry Weber Open for the 11th time on Saturday.

Chasing his ninth title at the grass-court tournament, Federer was serving for the match when he was broken by the 21-year-old Russian. Khachanov then missed two set points before Federer took it to the tiebreaker.

Federer saved four of the six break points he faced overall, while converting three of his five opportunities.

The 35-year-old Swiss will face fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev or Richard Gasquet in Sunday's final.

