June 24, 2017 6:28 AM

Huddersfield signs Depoitre, 1st recruit since EPL promotion

The Associated Press
HUDDERSFIELD, England

Newly promoted Premier League team Huddersfield has broken its transfer record to make its first signing of the offseason, bringing in Belgium striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto.

The northern club said Depoitre joined for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract, with the option of another 12 months.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner called Depoitre a hard-working striker with a good attitude, making him "fit the Terriers' identity very well."

The 28-year-old Depoitre was not first choice last season for Portuguese team Porto, which he joined from Belgian side Gent in 2016.

  Comments  

