June 24, 2017 7:43 AM

Vikings name Uyeyama head strength and conditioning coach

The Associated Press
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.

The Minnesota Vikings have named Mark Uyeyama (ooh-ee-YAH'-muh) the team's head strength and conditioning coach.

Uyeyama spent the last nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, including four years as head of strength and conditioning and the past two years as the director of human performance.

Uyeyama will manage the strength and conditioning programs for all Vikings players and work in conjunction with the medical staff on rehabilitation for injured players.

Prior to joining the 49ers, Uyeyama was head strength coach at Utah State University.

Uyeyama played football at Butte Community College in California before finishing his career at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

