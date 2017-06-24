Sports

June 24, 2017 12:32 PM

LA Kings re-sign Andy Andreoff for 2 years, $1.355 million

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Forward Andy Andreoff has agreed to a two-year, $1.355 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings announced the deal Saturday with the restricted free agent.

Andreoff had two assists and 70 penalty minutes in 36 games for Los Angeles last season.

He has appeared in 114 games over three NHL seasons with the Kings, who drafted him in 2011. He scored eight goals during the 2015-16 season.

The Kings' remaining restricted free agents include forward Nick Shore and defenseman Kevin Gravel.

