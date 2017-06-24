Sports

June 24, 2017 2:01 PM

Getafe returns to Spain's topflight 1 year after relegation

The Associated Press
MADRID

Getafe earned promotion to Spain's first division after beating Tenerife 3-1 to seal its 3-2 aggregate victory in a playoff on Saturday.

Getafe got two goals from midfielder Daniel Pacheco to help overturn Tenerife's 1-0 first-leg win and seal the hosts' return to the topflight one season after being relegated.

Fans at Alfonso Perez Coliseum invaded the pitch on the final whistle.

Levante and Girona had already won direct promotion after finishing the second division in first and second place, respectively.

Getafe emerged as the third team to go up after winning a two-round playoff between the teams that finished from third to sixth place. The Madrid-based club eliminated Huesca in the first round.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year
Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year 1:49

Gwynne McBride is the Girls Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos