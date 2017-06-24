South All-Stars player Ronnie Reyes (18) runs up the field during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
North and South All-Stars gather at midfield for the coin toss during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
North All-Stars defender Trae Nichols (23) breaks up a pass intended for South All-Stars receiver Jesus Castaneda (32) during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
South All-Stars quarterback Jimmy Gray (28) throws a pass during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The North All-Stars sideline looks on during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
North All-Stars quarterback Danny Velasquez (4) drops back to pass during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
South All-Stars receiver Tyren McIntyre (29) reaches for a pass during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
South All-Stars player Blake Wells (12) is tackled during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
North All-Stars quarterback Chris Lubinsky (12) scrabbles up the field during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
North All-Stars player Zac Thomas (3) looks on during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
South All-Stars quarterback Junior Cardenas (10) is sacked during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
South All-Stars receiver Christian Graney (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
North All-Stars defenders gather to watch game footage on a television during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
North All-Stars player Marcellus Boykins (11) is tackled during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
North All-Stars receiver Connor Johnson (8) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
South All-Stars Joshua Woods (23) and Isaiah Maxwell (14) look on from the bench during the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com