Merced High's David Perales

Merced's David Perales sparked the defense with three sacks and a touchdown in the North's 33-19 win in the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Football Game at Veterans Stadium at Golden Valley High.
Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win

Stone Ridge Christian setter Davis Greenwood led the team in kills (13), assists (15) and aces in a sweep of Los Banos in the first round of the Division III playoffs. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsunstar.com)

