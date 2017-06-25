Sports

June 25, 2017 5:53 AM

Kashiwa Reysol maintains J-League lead with win over Sapporo

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Cristiano and Diego Oliveira scored as Kashiwa Reysol beat Consadole Sapporo 2-1 on Sunday to maintain its lead in the J-League standings.

Cristiano scored on a penalty in the 42nd minute to give Kashiwa the lead at halftime.

Reis equalized midway through the second half before Oliveira sealed the victory with just three minutes left in regulation.

Kashiwa improved to 34 points, two ahead of Cerezo Osaka, which beat Vegalta Sendai 4-2.

Kashima Antlers are in third place on 30 points after a 2-0 win over Albirex Niigata. Pedro Junior and Leandro scored second-half goals for Kashima.

Elsewhere, Omiya Ardija beat relegation-threatened Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3-0 while Gamba Osaka and Kawasaki Frontale finished in a 1-1 draw.

Yokohama F Marinos defeated Vissel Kobe 2-0 and Sagan Tosu upset Urawa Reds 2-1.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos