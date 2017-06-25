Sports

June 25, 2017 8:12 AM

Woman accused of lying about rape to decide on plea deal

The Associated Press
BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

A former Sacred Heart University student accused of lying about being raped by two school football players in Connecticut is to decide this week on a plea deal offer that calls for a two-year prison sentence.

Nikki Yovino, of South Setauket (she-TAW'-kiht), New York, is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday to tell a judge her decision.

Yovino's lawyer has said she stands by her account that the two football players at the Fairfield school sexually assaulted her in a bathroom during an off-campus party in October. The players told police they had consensual sex with her.

Police allege Yovino lied because she worried a third student would lose romantic interest in her if he found out she had sex with the football players.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos