Sports

June 25, 2017 10:53 AM

Burling, Team New Zealand win Race 7 in America's Cup

By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
HAMILTON, Bermuda

Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand benefited from another mistake at the start by skipper Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA to win Race 7 of the America's Cup on the Great Sound on Sunday.

The Kiwis, looking to rebound from their soul-crushing collapse against Oracle in 2013, moved to 5-1 in the first-to-seven match.

Team New Zealand has won six races but began with a negative point because Oracle won the qualifiers.

Spithill turned up just a little bit as the 50-foot foiling catamarans approached the starting line, perhaps fearful of being early across the line as he was in Races 1 and 5, both losses. He said those mistakes were due to a software glitch on the space-age boat.

That's all Burling, 26, needed to put his 50-foot foiling catamaran ahead for good, winning by 12 seconds. Oracle did cut Team New Zealand's 35-second lead at the fifth gate mark to 12 seconds at the sixth gate mark.

Team New Zealand, which has been fast in light wind, needs two more victories to lift the oldest trophy in international sports from two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA, which is owned by software tycoon Larry Ellison.

This is a rematch of the epic 2013 match on San Francisco Bay, when Team New Zealand, then led by Dean Barker, reached match point at 8-1 before Oracle rallied to win eight straight races in one of the greatest comebacks in sports to retain the Auld Mug.

Race 8 was to follow.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video

Sports Videos