June 25, 2017 10:47 AM

Rodon rejoins White Sox, ready to make first start of season

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Carlos Rodon has rejoined the Chicago White Sox and is ready to make his first start of the season after being sidelined because of bursitis in his left biceps.

Manager Rick Renteria says a return date is not set, though the left-hander will start on the current homestand. Chicago opens a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday followed by a weekend set against Texas.

Rodon made four rehab starts — three for Triple-A Charlotte. He threw 4 1/3 innings on Friday.

Penciled in as the No. 2 starter behind Jose Quintana, Rodon is 18-16 with a 3.90 ERA in two seasons. Chicago's starters ranked 23rd in the majors in ERA entering Sunday's game against Oakland.

